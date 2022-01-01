Brew-N-Krew Ale House
Brew -N- Krew Ale House is a place where we welcome anyone and everyone to come and enjoy some drinks with friends and family. Our main focus will consist of making unique and innovative craft beer influenced by our Hispanic culture. Come in and enjoy!
155 South Main Street
Location
155 South Main Street
Salinas CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm