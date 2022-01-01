Brew Republic Bierwerks

This amber ale is steeped in Colonial Virginian heritage, as well as American-grown barley and hops, to create a delicious, medium-bodied ale with modest alcohol and hop bitterness. The flavor and aroma are of sweet, toasty, and biscuity malt with caramel and toffee richness and just a dash of bitterness for balance. The beer pours a beautiful deep copper-color with a creamy white head.

