Brew Republic Bierwerks

15201 Potomac Town Place • $

Avg 4.2 (478 reviews)

Popular Items

12oz Mothership - 6 pack$5.00
This amber ale is steeped in Colonial Virginian heritage, as well as American-grown barley and hops, to create a delicious, medium-bodied ale with modest alcohol and hop bitterness. The flavor and aroma are of sweet, toasty, and biscuity malt with caramel and toffee richness and just a dash of bitterness for balance. The beer pours a beautiful deep copper-color with a creamy white head.
22oz Patriot 212 - btl$7.99
Light, clear and easy drinking, but unlike the big beers we all know, Patriot 212 is a properly made Munich Helles golden lager with a prevailing sweet malt flavor and just enough noble hop bitterness to provide balance, resulting in a smooth, medium-bodied, bright golden lager.
22oz Queen of Sours Strawberry Milkshake - btl$8.99
Our imperial sour ale, Strawberry Milkshake edition. Contains lactose.
22oz Freestyle - btl$8.99
This beer is supposed to taste like a glass of juice. Freestyle Alliance Juicy IPA is made with wheat malt and flaked oats for mouthfeel and El Dorado, Simcoe, and Citra hops, which are responsible for the juicy sweet citrusy flavor.
22oz Two Headed Monster - btl$8.99
Two Headed Monster is an attractive dark copper-colored Belgian dubbel abbey ale that will transport you back to a Middle Ages monastery. This dubbel is brewed with 100% European barley, candi syrup, hops, and a classic Abbey yeast. It is rich and complex with a malty sweet flavor, dry digestible finish, and hints of ripe banana, black pepper spice, caramel, raisins, cherries, and a touch of perfumy alcohol in the nose.
22oz Katie's Shift Beer - btl$7.99
This light-bodied beauty is a Berliner Weisse style session sour, brewed with grapefruit. It's extra tart, completely crushable, and perfect for sunny summer days. Raise a glass with us in remembrance of Katie!
8 Beer-Braised Wings$11.99
One pound of wings tossed in our house buffalo-barbecue sauce. Buffalo, barbecue, and Old Bay also available. Served with Republic Ranch or bleu cheese dressing.
22oz Clean Sheet Wheat - btl$6.99
Our Clean Sheet Wheat Hefeweizen is brewed with German malts, hops, and yeast. It is pale straw colored and cloudy, courtesy of the healthy dose (over 50%) of wheat in the mash. Clean Sheet Wheat’s flavor notes include banana and clove; it’s light, crisp, and perfect for your summer get-away, or any other “clean sheet” you have planned.
22oz VAIPA - btl$7.99
Our signature, hop-forward East Coast IPA is a hoppy yet smooth finishing delight. The rock-solid pale and crystal malt bill and aggressive hop schedule of citrus and floral hops are in perfect harmony and deliver a clean, well-balanced, malty sweet and citrusy flavor. We also add late additions and dry hops to craft a prominent floral hop aroma that finishes the beer perfectly.
22oz FREAKstyle - btl$4.00
A twist on our Freestyle!
Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Takeout

15201 Potomac Town Place

Woodbridge VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
