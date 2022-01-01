Brew to Brew

Go
Coffee to craft beer, ciders and wine. Locally sourced vendors.
Handcrafted beverages, cafe menu and bakery items.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

50 Neuse River Parkway Ste 1 • $$

Avg 4.2 (376 reviews)

Popular Items

Latte
Espresso with steamed milk and very little foam. Can be served hot, iced or frozen. Flavors and toppings can be added.
London Fog Latte
Earl grey (regular or decaf) with choice of lavender or vanilla with steamed milk.
Breakfast Sandwich$4.95
Pressed to order. Scrambled egg, meat and cheese. Can be customized.
Mocha/White Mocha
A latte made with dark chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce or both. Served with whip. Can add additional flavors for extra.
Breads with Spreads$2.95
Freshly toasted or warmed house bread with options of house sweet jelly spreads.
Quiche$5.05
Individual portion of crustless quiche served warmed. Choose from a variety.
* Options change per location
* Always at least one vegetarian option available
Cold Brew
Indonesian and East African beans blended to bring a deep aroma of sweet pipe tobacco melding into rich flavors of cocoa. Can be served as sweet cream with house made vanilla and a splash of cream
Waffles
Made to order Belgium style waffle or a short stack of buttermilk pancakes. Choose from a great variety of toppings including flavored house made jams and syrups.
Hippie
A vanilla latte made with honey and steamed cinnamon milk. Traditionally served hot, can be made cold.
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

50 Neuse River Parkway Ste 1

Clayton NC

Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
