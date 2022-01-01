BrewVino, SF

Go
Fast-Casual Restaurant serving pizza, burgers and salads with curated wine & beer retail section!

PIZZA

2706 24th street • $$

Avg 5 (45 reviews)

Popular Items

Sausage & Mushroom Pie$22.00
Red sauce, three cheese blend, fennel sausage, mixed mushroom medley
Smash Burger$10.00
4 oz grass fed patty, Tillamook cheddar cheese, caramelized onion, pickles, tomato,]s on a brioche buns
Garlic Puffs$8.00
Cheesy garlic puffs in a bed of marinara
Rustic Potato French Fries$8.00
Served with chipotle aioli and ketchup
The Classic$21.00
Red Sauce, pepperoni, black olive, mushroom, three cheese blend
Seasonal Salad$13.00
Arugula, honey grilled peaches, mozzarella, toasted pine nuts & watermelon radish
*Dressed with lemon goddess
Buffalo Wings$12.00
Franks red hot sauce
*comes with side of celery and carrots
Fried Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Fried brussel sprouts, lemon, cheese
Margherita$19.00
Red Sauce, three cheese blend, topped with mozzarella, fresh basil
Funky Funghi$22.00
Bechamel Sauce, three cheese blend, mixed mushroom medley, topped with feta & parsley
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

2706 24th street

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
