Brewbakers Lenexa - 9482 Renner Blvd
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
9482 Renner Blvd, Lenexa KS 66219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cosmo Burger - Lenexa Public Market - Cosmo Burger - Lenexa
No Reviews
8750 Penrose Lane Lenexa, KS 66219
View restaurant