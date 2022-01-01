Go
Toast

BREWCO

Come in and enjoy!!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

124 Manhattan Beach Blvd • $$

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)

Popular Items

CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS$17.95
Buttermilk marinated, choice of ranch, BBQ and ketchup dipping sauce
NACHOS$14.95
queso, black beans, pico de gallo, green onions, jalapeños, guacamole, sour cream [add steak or grilled chicken 3.95]
Basket Curly Fries$6.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

124 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach CA

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paradise Bowls Manhattan Beach

No reviews yet

Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls., Smoothies.

Pa-Do Dumpling & Noodle Bar

No reviews yet

Rock'N Fish - MB

No reviews yet

Down at the beach, at the foot of the Manhattan Beach Pier, you will find a welcoming spot filled with delicious food, spirits and warm smiles. Welcome to Rock’N Fish.

Tacolicious

No reviews yet

TACOS AND MORE TO GO!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston