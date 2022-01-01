Go
Brewed Awakenings

Come in and enjoy!

1577 Atwood Ave

Popular Items

Hash Brown$1.50
Crisp and golden on the outside, tender on the inside.
Banana Hazelnut Iced
Fresh harvest hazelnut & tropical grown bananas makes this variety a real treat.
Chocolate Acai Bowl$9.85
Acai sorbet, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes, chocolate chips.
Vanilla Chai Iced
Big Train Vanilla Chai Tea brings together just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating the perfect cup of chai.
Berry Acai Bowl$10.75
Acai sorbet, strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola.
2 Egg Sandwich$4.25
Fresh eggs on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.
The Awakening Egg Sandwich$8.25
2 farm fresh eggs, bacon, applewood smoked ham, sausage, tomato, American cheese, on a toasted everything bagel.
Vanilla Chai Hot
Big Train Vanilla Chai Tea brings together just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating the perfect cup of chai.
1 Egg Sandwich$3.50
Fresh egg on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing on a white wrap.
Location

1577 Atwood Ave

Johnson RI

Sunday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:30 pm
