Brewed Awakenings

Retail Coffeehouse serving coffee, specialty drinks, breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, charcuterie boards, full liquor license.

1395 Atwood Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caramel Nut Iced
The rich toasted nut flavor is creamy and bursting with delicious caramel, offering that old country taste.
Snicker Doodle Iced
Our Cinnamon Hazelnut is a Brewed original conceptual variety which mixes the spicy & sweet qualities of cinnamon with toasty Hazelnut.
2 Egg Sandwich$4.25
Fresh eggs on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.
French Vanilla Iced
A fashionable micro batch roasted fusion of creamy, fragrant & sweet vanillas, strong aromatic flavor makes this a trendy choice.
Vanilla Chai Iced
Big Train Vanilla Chai Tea brings together just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating the perfect cup of chai.
The Awakening Egg Sandwich$8.25
2 farm fresh eggs, bacon, applewood smoked ham, sausage, tomato, American cheese, on a toasted everything bagel.
Wheat Toast$3.00
2 slices high crown toasted wheatberry bread.
Banana Hazelnut Iced
Fresh harvest hazelnut & tropical grown bananas makes this variety a real treat.
Coconut Almond Fudge Iced
Creamy coconut and rich chocolate taste with a hint of toasted almond.
1 Egg Sandwich$3.50
Fresh egg on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.
Location

1395 Atwood Ave

Johnson RI

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Brewed Awakenings

