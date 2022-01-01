Go
Brewed Awakenings

Retail Coffeehouse serving coffee, specialty drinks, breakfast sandwiches, baked goods, soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, charcuterie boards, full liquor license.

1316 Bald Hill Rd.

Popular Items

The Boss Egg Sandwich$8.95
2 farm fresh eggs, bacon, applewood smoked ham, tomato, white cheddar cheese on a toasted butter croissant.
Turkey Club$11.50
Oven roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on toasted white bread.
The Awakening Egg Sandwich$8.25
2 farm fresh eggs, bacon, applewood smoked ham, sausage, tomato, American cheese, on a toasted everything bagel.
Hash Brown$1.50
Crisp and golden on the outside, tender on the inside.
The SouthJess Wrap$6.90
2 farm fresh eggs, red onion, roasted red peppers, hash brown, avocado, white cheddar cheese, on a white wrap.
Vanilla Chai Iced
Big Train Vanilla Chai Tea brings together just the right amount of sweet and spicy black tea, honey, vanilla and spices, creating the perfect cup of chai.
Berry Acai Bowl$10.75
Acai sorbet, strawberries, blueberries, banana, granola.
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.95
grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing on a white wrap.
2 Egg Sandwich$4.25
Fresh eggs on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.
1 Egg Sandwich$3.50
Fresh egg on your choice of bagel, bread, or wrap, add any toppings.
Location

Warwick RI

Sunday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

