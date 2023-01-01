Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Brewer
/
Brewer
/
Cake
Brewer restaurants that serve cake
High Tide Restaurant & Bar
5 South Main Street, Brewer
No reviews yet
Lemon Cello Cake
$7.00
More about High Tide Restaurant & Bar
Pepino's Taco Stand - 513 South Main Street
513 South Main Street, Brewer
Avg 4.4
(325 reviews)
Molten Lava Cake
$5.25
More about Pepino's Taco Stand - 513 South Main Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Brewer
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad
More near Brewer to explore
Portland
Avg 4.5
(92 restaurants)
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Yarmouth
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Bath
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Newport
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bangor
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(92 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1741 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(816 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(112 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(884 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(518 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston