Brewer’s Republic/Oscar's
Come in and enjoy!
112 N Nevada Ave
Location
Colorado Springs CO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Paninos Downtown
Panino's Restaurants have been serving the community of Colorado Springs for over 40 years. We are family owned and operated! Come by and enjoy!
Salad or Bust Downtown
Featuring many vegan options as well as dishes for the omnivore. Stop in and get your favorite items from our original menu, or try our Buddha Bowlls only available downtown.
The Dirty Byrd
Colorado Springs' FIRST Wing & Whiskey Bar! Scratch made food, cold drinks and Dirty Vibes!
Ola Juice Bar
Serving fresh, plant-based smoothies, juice, açaí bowls and more!