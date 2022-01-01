Go
Brewer's Alley

Frederick's First Brew Pub

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

124 N Market St • $$

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Lemonade
Crab Dip$13.00
Jumbo lump crab, peppers, scallions, cream cheese, pita chips & celery
(GFM)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Cajun tempura battered chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, smoked tomato aioli & sliced dill pickles on a toasted roll (GFM)
Alley Burger$13.00
Crispy fried onions, lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll
(Add cheese $1 / Add bacon $1.50) (GFM)
1/2 Dozen Boneless Wings$7.00
Tossed in choice of: Buffalo, Old Bay or BBQ, served with blue cheese & celery. Served by the 1/2 dozen or dozen.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

124 N Market St

FREDERICK MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
