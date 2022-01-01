Go
Brewer's Cafe & Taproom

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

1384 Dryden RD

Ithaca, NY 14850

Popular Items

Chicken Avocado Salad$12.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, bacon, chipotle lime dressing, and avocado ranch spread on a bed of field greens with house made chipotle lime dressing.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk fried chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, and sriracha mayo.
Standard Wings
House Fries
Classic Bacon Cheese Burger$14.00
8 oz, Patty topped with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, our signature boomerang sauce, bacon, and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls$11.00
Our house made buffalo chicken egg rolls, served with a side of bleu cheese and pickled veggies.
Goat Cheese Burger$14.00
8 oz. patty topped with house made whipped goat cheese, balsamic glaze, lettuce, tomato, and caramelized onions.
Cauliflower Wings
Poutine$12.00
Golden fried, house made gravy and deep fried cheese curds, topped with your choice of Korean beef, brisket, or vegetable medley
Bleu Burger$14.00
8 oz. Patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and our house made bleu cheese.
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

1384 Dryden RD, Ithaca NY 14850

