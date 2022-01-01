Brewer's Fork
beer & wine must be ordered w/ food
*must be 21 years or older & show valid ID to purchase alcohol*
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
7 Moulton St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
7 Moulton St
Charlestown MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Dovetail Restaurant
Neighborhood restaurant located in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Open for indoor dining, patio dining, and take-out!
Sweet Rice Thai Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Prescott
Come in and enjoy!
High Street Place
Come in and enjoy!