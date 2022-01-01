Go
Brewer's Fork

beer & wine must be ordered w/ food
*must be 21 years or older & show valid ID to purchase alcohol*

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

7 Moulton St • $$

Avg 4.6 (573 reviews)

Popular Items

Meatball$17.00
meatballs, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Johnny Appleseed$17.00
honeycrisp apple butter, sharp cheddar,
BF house bacon, chives
Sausage$18.00
fennel sausage, ricotta, pickled peppers, tomato sauce & mozzarella
Plain Cheese$14.00
our marge pizza with no basil or olive oil
Killa B$17.00
genoa salami, tomato sauce & mozzarella, local hot honey
Marge$16.00
tomato sauce & mozzarella, basil, cali evoo
Pastured Wagyu Burger$20.00
wagyu beef, wood-roasted onions, bacon jam, american cheese, buttered sesame roll* served with greens
Flatbread Salad$16.00
romaine, spiced VT goat’s milk feta, tomato, radish, cukes, red onion, lemon, evoo, sumac, mint, felix’s sesame flatbread
The "O.G."$15.00
sliced garlic, fresh oregano leaves, pecorino, tomato sauce, cali evoo
Wood-Roasted Meatballs$13.00
tomato sauce, pecorino, parsley
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
7 Moulton St

Charlestown MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
