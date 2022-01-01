Go
Toast

Brewer's on the Green

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

124 N Market St • $$

Avg 3.8 (1346 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

124 N Market St

FREDERICK MD

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Isabella's

No reviews yet

Spanish Tapas, Paella, Sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, brunch, & more.

White Rabbit Gastropub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bushwaller's

No reviews yet

At Bushwaller’s we pride ourselves on serving fresh, house-made cuisine in the warmth and comfort of an Irish Pub.
For over 35 years, Bushwaller’s has been one of downtown Frederick’s most popular restaurants.
We specialize in serving savory Irish and American comfort dishes such as Fish ‘n Chips, Shepherd’s Pie, Bangers ‘n Mash, Guinness Beef Stew, and Burgers.
We like to think of Bushwaller’s as the community living room so we strive to create a causal, inviting, flavorful dining experience at affordable prices.

Firestone's Culinary Tavern

No reviews yet

Good Food. Strong Drinks.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston