Brewery Vivant

European influenced with local flare

FRENCH FRIES

925 Cherry St SE • $$

Avg 4.6 (910 reviews)

Popular Items

Vivant Burger$16.00
6oz bacon, beef, and bone marrow blend patty, greens, tomato, b&b pickles, rooster sauce, temp option: pink/ no pink, brioche bun, pomme frites
Monk Salad$13.00
Vertical Paradise Farms kale, blue cheese crumbles, pickled golden raisins, pickled red onion, charred cabbage, pecans, and a sherry-apple vinaigrette.
*dairy*
Kid Burger$7.00
3oz beef patty, cheddar cheese, house bun, with fries, carrots or apples
Kids Mac N' Cheese$5.00
Noodles tossed in a house made cheese sauce.
Served with pomme frites.
4pk - Tee Patrol (Tea & Lemon Light Ale)$13.99
drying tea leaf. bright acidity.
Cuban Sandwich$16.00
mojo pulled pork, tasso ham, Farm Hand mustard, gruyere, pickles, ciabatta, pomme frites
Duck Nachos$18.00
Duck confit, cracklin, brie cream, caramelized onions, chives, and lemon zest.
Bean & Veggie Burger$15.00
Served with greens, tomato, b&b pickles, chipotle aioli, house bun, pomme frites
4pk- Contemplation (MI Honey Ale)**$13.99
7% abv
Smooth, deep flavors. Perfect for the porch.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

925 Cherry St SE

Grand Rapids MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
