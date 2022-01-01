Go
Brewfontaine

Voted #1 Beer Bar in Ohio. Craft Beer, Sandwiches, Wine on Tap, & Handcrafted Cocktails in Downtown Bellefontaine

SANDWICHES

211 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1274 reviews)

Buffalo Chicken Panini$14.00
Grilled chicken, Sriracha mayo, Frank's RedHot, and mozzarella cheese pressed on artisan Italian bread. Don't forget your side of ranch or blue cheese! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Flyin' Hawaiian$15.00
Bavarian ham, bacon, grilled pineapple, smoked gouda, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ served on grilled artisan Italian bread. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken topped with ranch, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese pressed on artisan Italian bread. Try it with Frank's RedHot or Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ. Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Signature Pretzels$9.00
Two signature pretzels made locally by our friends at Rise BakeHouse served with Saucy Sows sweet pepper mustard, another local favorite!
Sirloin Cheesesteak$14.00
Cheesesteak seared on the grill with roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and caramelized onions topped with melted mozzarella cheese and served on grilled artisan Italian bread. Try it with Saucy Sows smoky horseradish! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Wrap Of Ohio$15.00
A wrap bursting with flavor! Smoked turkey, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers and red onion; finished with bacon and Sriracha mayo in a spinach wrap. Try it with grilled chicken! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Garden Salad$10.00
Fresh leaf lettuce, spinach, shredded cheddar cheese, roma tomatoes, shredded carrots, and croutons served with dressing of your choice. Served in a full meal sized portion for or as a side salad portion, half portion.
Grilled Reuben$15.00
Our best seller! Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing grilled and served on marble rye. Also available with turkey and kohlrabi slaw! Served with kettle chips and a house made Pale Ale Pickle!
Fried Cheese Curds$12.00
White cheddar with a tasty garlic breading served with Cajun ranch
Caesar Salad$10.00
Fresh leaf lettuce, shaved parmesan, and croutons served with Caesar dressing. Served in a full meal sized portion for or as a side salad portion, half portion.
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

211 S Main St

Bellefontaine OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
