Brew HaHa

Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!

1812 Marsh Rd.

Popular Items

Chai Latte$3.85
Naturally sweetened infusion of black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and clove steamed with milk.
Bagel$2.00
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Scone$3.05
Coffee$2.10
Drip Coffee
Brewski$3.00
Drip Coffee with Espresso
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Classic Plus$5.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Croissant
Cafe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Location

1812 Marsh Rd.

Wilmington DE

Sunday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

