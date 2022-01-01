Brew HaHa
Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!
1812 Marsh Rd.
Popular Items
Location
1812 Marsh Rd.
Wilmington DE
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Foodie Farms
Come in and enjoy!
Angels Restaurant
Come in and Enjoy
GoodEase
We are open! Our new hours are Tuesday - Thursday 10:00-5:00 Friday - Saturday 10:00-3:00
Mexican Post
Serving the Brandywine community since 2001. Try our sizzling fajitas!
PLEASE NOTE: Our combos are not available for online ordering. You can still build your own combo by choosing from the A La Carte options with your desired sides. Thank you!