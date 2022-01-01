Go
Brew HaHa

Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!

4755 Ogleton-Stanton Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Brewski$3.00
Drip Coffee with Espresso
Thai Iced Coffee
Espresso, Half and Half, Cardamon and a Splash of Simple Syrup
Frozen Specialty Latte$5.15
Chai Latte$3.85
Naturally sweetened infusion of black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and clove steamed with milk.
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Bagel$2.00
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Frozen Mocha/ Coffee$5.05
Coffee$2.10
Drip Coffee
Iced Tea$2.05
Black or Green Iced Tea
Location

4755 Ogleton-Stanton Rd.

Newark DE

Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
