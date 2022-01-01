Go
Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!

BAGELS

3636 Concord Pike • $

Avg 4.1 (131 reviews)

Scone$3.05
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Bagel$2.00
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Classic Plus$5.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Croissant
Coffee$2.10
Drip Coffee
Chai Latte$3.85
Naturally sweetened infusion of black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, ginger, and clove steamed with milk.
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Brewski$3.00
Drip Coffee with Espresso
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

3636 Concord Pike

Wilmington DE

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
