Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!

BAGELS

222 Delaware Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (78 reviews)

Popular Items

Bagel$2.00
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.95
Fried Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Coffee$2.10
Drip Coffee
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Classic Plus$5.95
Fried Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Scone$3.05
Muffin$3.05
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Iced Tea$2.05
Black or Green Iced Tea
Chai Latte$3.85
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Fast Service
Takeout

Location

222 Delaware Ave

Wilmington DE

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
