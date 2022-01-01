Go
Brew HaHa

Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!

4755 Ogleton-Stanton Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coffee$2.10
Drip Coffee
Silverside$8.50
with Turkey, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Bagel$1.85
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Brewski$3.00
Drip Coffee with Espresso
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.85
Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Mocha Latte
Latte with Chocolate Sauce
Winter Specialty Lattes
Classic Plus$5.95
Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Location

Newark DE

Newark DE

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
