Go
Toast

Brew HaHa

Brew Ha Ha!’s series of unique cafes across the Brandywine Valley offer coffee lovers a boutique experience, where every drink is special and individualized attention is paid every step of the way. Each café is situated in a distinct neighborhood within Northern Delaware, and has its own individual look and feel. We delight in being a First State business, and in being named Best of Delaware 25 years in a row!

BAGELS

3838 Kennett Pike • $$

Avg 4.6 (533 reviews)

Popular Items

Muffin$3.05
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Avocado Toast$8.25
with Serrano Pepper, Radish, Queso Fresco, Cilantro
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.95
Butter, fried hard egg and cheddar cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Mocha Latte
Latte with Chocolate Sauce
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Bagel$2.00
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Classic Plus$5.95
Butter, fried hard egg and cheddar cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Rest Stop Breakfast Sandwich$7.50
Butter, Fried Hard Egg, Cheddar, with your choice of Bacon, Ham, or Chorizo, Crispy Hash Brown & Cholula Aioli*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Coffee$2.10
Drip Coffee
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3838 Kennett Pike

Wilmington DE

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pizza by Elizabeth

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizzeria Maki

No reviews yet

Dinner Decided Since 2021

Cromwell's American Tavern & Taqueria

No reviews yet

Cromwell’s Tavern opened its doors in November 1991. Our mission now is the same as it was then: to be a friendly, neighborhood style bar and grill where people of all ages and walks of life would feel welcome and could enjoy a consistently high level of food, drinks and service.

We are in the gateway to “Chateau Country,” Cromwell’s is called “home” by many of the Wilmington area’s most respected families and individuals, but as Eric Ruth of the News Journal said, “don’t let the location fool you… at its cozy little heart Cromwell’s is a laid-back, sit-and-linger little bar and grill.”
Our cozy, upscale atmosphere, award-winning food, oversized drinks and friendly service have been bringing our customers back time and time again since that first November day.
We added a full taqueria side to our menu in 2013 — tacos, nachos, entrees and more — and renovated our interior in 2015. Patio was added in 2021.

Feby's Fishery

No reviews yet

Enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston