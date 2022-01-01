Go
Brew HaHa

45 E. Main St

Popular Items

Coffee$2.10
Drip Coffee
Specialty Latte
Our Specialty Lattes
Bagel$2.00
Toasted Bagel with your choice of spreads
Chai Latte$3.85
Spiced Black Tea Concentrate and Milk
Classic Plus$5.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese with your choice of meat*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Classic Egg and Cheese$4.95
Scrambled Egg and Cheese*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Caffe Latte
Espresso and lightly textured milk
Cold Brew$3.10
House Made Cold Brew
Silverside$8.65
with Turkey, Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Florentine$5.95
Fried Egg, Cheddar, Spinach, Red Pepper Spread, Mango Chutney*
Consuming raw or undercooked meats may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Location

45 E. Main St

Newark DE

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

