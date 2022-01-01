Go
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

BREWHEMIA

Open today 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101

Cedar Rapids, IA 52401

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Bohemian$5.00
Build Your Own Breakfast Bowl$9.99
3 Egg Bowl with whatever fixins you desire! Toast included.
Avocado Toast$4.99
Lunch Burrito$8.99
Rice & house made refried beans with your choice of meat or veggie. Can be made Gluten Free.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
Simple & Delicious. Add meat of your choice. Can be made Vegetarian or Gluten Free.
Latte
Espresso & Steamed milk (Top Seller)
Breakfast Burritto$9.99
Hashbrowns$2.50
Curry Chicken Sandwich$9.99
One of our most popular sandwiches! House made chicken salad with curry on a croissant (or your bread of choice). Comes with side of chips.
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Location

1202 3rd St SE,Ste 101, Cedar Rapids IA 52401

Directions

