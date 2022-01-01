Go
John Russell Brewing Co.

we're all about beer...and so much more!
conveniently located in the lakeview plaza at peach & i-90!
:: full menu featuring specialty pizzas, flatbreads, salads, appetizers, and more!
:: specializing in craft and import beers with 12 beers on tap and cask beer!
:: full bottle shop with great selections in bottles, 6 packs to go, and bombers.
:: growlers available in different styles to fill with your choice from what's on tap
:: outdoor patio area

7520 Peach St

Popular Items

Italian Boli$12.99
salami, capicola, pepperoni, smoked sausage & our house cheese blend; served with side of our signature pizza sauce
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$12.99
spicy tomato cream sauce, diced chicken breast with buffalo sauce & our house cheese blend; topped with diced celery, carrots & ranch dressing
Homemade Stout Pretzel$7.99
jumbo stout stone baked pretzel served with a melted, housemade cheddar sauce & honey mustard
Pepperoni Pizza$10.99
our signature pizza sauce with our house cheese blend topped with pepperoni & italian seasoning
Kids Pizza Pepperoni$6.99
Location

7520 Peach St

Erie PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
