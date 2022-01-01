John Russell Brewing Co.

we're all about beer...and so much more!

conveniently located in the lakeview plaza at peach & i-90!

:: full menu featuring specialty pizzas, flatbreads, salads, appetizers, and more!

:: specializing in craft and import beers with 12 beers on tap and cask beer!

:: full bottle shop with great selections in bottles, 6 packs to go, and bombers.

:: growlers available in different styles to fill with your choice from what's on tap

:: outdoor patio area



7520 Peach St