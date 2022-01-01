Go
Main pic

Brewport Taphouse

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

204 Main Street

El Segundo, CA 90245

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

204 Main Street, El Segundo CA 90245

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

SAUSAL

No reviews yet

Sausal's signature Nuevo Rancho cooking combines Mexican recipes of California's past with contemporary ingredients

El Segundo Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Good Stuff Restaurant

No reviews yet

Good Stuff Restaurants’ history began with Cris Bennett, who worked as a busboy and had big dreams. In 1979, Cris’ dreams became real. He and his father started the first Good Stuff restaurant: a little burger place in West L.A. It was a hit, everybody loved to eat at Good Stuff. Soon he expanded to Hermosa Beach, making his second success. Time passed, and the cities of Redondo Beach, El Segundo, and Palos Verdes were all given a Good Stuff establishment.
While each of the Good Stuff locations are different, they have the same core values of great service, tasty food, and healthy options. Our theme is consistent: we offer Good Stuff. You are what you eat… so eat Good Stuff®.

The Slice & Pint

No reviews yet

The Slice & Pint is a locally focused and environmentally responsible pizza and beer shop, thought up by the crew at El Segundo Brewing Co. We partner with vendors who share the same values. We support local, independent farmers for our produce whenever possible. If we can make it in house, we’re going to…simple as that.

Brewport Taphouse

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston