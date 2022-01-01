Go
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen offers gastropub style, scratch kitchen food with a New Orleans twist. We are devoted to craft beer, cocktails and wine. Chef Michael Shields' menu is a little bit of New Orleans in the Nati!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

4632 Eastern Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (1345 reviews)

Popular Items

LARGE BREWRIVER SALAD$10.00
Field greens, tomatoes, Blue Cheese, radish slivers, shallot confit, toasted almonds, balsamic vinaigrette
Truffle Fries$7.00
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

4632 Eastern Avenue

Cincinnati OH

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

