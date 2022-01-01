BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
BrewRiver Creole Kitchen offers gastropub style, scratch kitchen food with a New Orleans twist. We are devoted to craft beer, cocktails and wine. Chef Michael Shields' menu is a little bit of New Orleans in the Nati!
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRIED CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
4632 Eastern Avenue • $$
Location
4632 Eastern Avenue
Cincinnati OH
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
