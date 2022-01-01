Go
Toast

Brews Brothers

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

5140 Lankershim Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (612 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5140 Lankershim Blvd

North Hollywood CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Eat NOHO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Pizza Press

No reviews yet

The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!

THE FAT DOG

No reviews yet

Craft Beer, Wine, Cocktails, and Good Eats!
We are excited to be reopened for dine-in. At that time, we will also offer our contactless takeout services, with both food and drinks to-go for pick up or for delivery. Hours will be 4–9:30PM Mon—Fri.
Noon—9:30 PM Sat & Sun.
For more info visit https://thefatdogla.com or follow us @thefatdogla 🐾

The Renegade Noho

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston