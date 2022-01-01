Go
Toast

Brewskies Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

3885 North Bayview Road • $$

Avg 4.3 (179 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3885 North Bayview Road

Angola IN

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Caruso's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Serving the Lakes community as a favorite for authentic Italian food, from scratch pizza, steaks, and fresh seafood since 1976!

Bent Prop Pub

No reviews yet

Restaurant & Pub with a unique food and drink menu that you'll love, overlooking beautiful Coldwater Lake!

Capt' n Pete's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Howie's on Hamilton

No reviews yet

Fun and relaxing lake restaurant with great food and awesome view

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston