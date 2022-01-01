Go
A map showing the location of Brewskis

Brewskis

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

22020 Palo Way, Ste B

Palo Cedro, CA 96073

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon
See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

22020 Palo Way, Ste B, Palo Cedro CA 96073

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Goodtimes Pizza

No reviews yet

Goodtimes, Good Friends, and Good Food.
22049 Old 44 Drive, Palo Cedro CA
Open 11 AM - 9 PM
7 days a week.

Palo Cedro Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

From the Hearth Cafe

No reviews yet

A Fast-casual dining experience with great food, superb service, and unbeatable prices! Breakfast - Lunch - Dinner - Coffee - Smoothies - And More!

Chicken Shack

No reviews yet

Skip the Line.
Order Online!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Brewskis

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston