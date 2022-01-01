Go
Brewskis Sports Bar and Grill image

Brewskis Sports Bar and Grill

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2244 Whitten Road

Memphis, TN 38133

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

2244 Whitten Road, Memphis TN 38133

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Tops Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!

Exlines' Best Pizza in Town

No reviews yet

Memphis style pizza since 1974

Side Porch Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Picasso's

No reviews yet

Thank you for your support and be safe!

Brewskis Sports Bar and Grill

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston