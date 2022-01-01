Brewskis Sports Bar and Grill
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
2244 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
2244 Whitten Road, Memphis TN 38133
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Tops Bar-B-Q
Serving direct-fire, smoked BBQ and famous burgers for 70 years!
Exlines' Best Pizza in Town
Memphis style pizza since 1974
Side Porch Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
Picasso's
Thank you for your support and be safe!