Brewski's Pub

We offer some of the best pizzas, grinders, gourmet grilled cheese toasties, salads and apps available anywhere! All made from the freshest ingredients prepared daily!! Best of all - everything is ready in just a few minutes!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

605 W. Jefferson St. • $

Avg 4.4 (448 reviews)

Popular Items

Personal Spicy Italian$8.99
Our slightly spicy Sriracha Marinara, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Genoa Salami, Banana Peppers, our 7-Blend Shredded Mozzarella and a sprinkle of Cheddar
Chef Salad$9.00
Roast Turkey, Diced Ham, a whole sliced Egg, Fresh Green Peppers, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Mozzarella & Cheddar Cheeses, Seasoned Croutons and your choice of Dressing.
Diet Pepsi
Chicken Wrap$8.99
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$9.00
Grilled Seasoned Chicken Strips, Smoked Bacon, Fresh Green Peppers, Red Onions and our Scrumptious Ranch Dressing.
Chicken Stuffed Pretzel Rolls$8.00
Side of Ranch$0.35
Bosco Sticks$8.00
Philly Cheesesteak Grinder$9.75
Real, Shredded, Seasoned, Sirloin steak, Fresh Green Peppers, Red Onions, our 5-blend shredded Mozzarella and a sprinkle of Shredded Cheddar combine to make this one Scrumptious Sub.
Simple Side Salad$4.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, a sprinkle of Mozzarella and your choice of dressing.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

605 W. Jefferson St.

Springfield IL

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 6:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 6:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 6:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 6:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 6:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 6:45 pm
