Brewsky's North

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2662 Cornhusker Hwy • $$

Avg 4 (562 reviews)

Popular Items

Buff Fingers$9.99
Batter-dipped strips of tender chicken breast, deep-fried, coated in our spicy hot sauce and served with choice of side and dipping sauce
Root Beer$2.95
Reuben$9.99
Omaha's finest creation... thin slices of lean corned beef warmed with a sauerkraut and 1000 island mixture, topped with swiss cheese on grilled rye bread
Diet Mt Dew$2.95
Brewsky Cheesburger$10.74
A delicious flame-broiled Midwestern patty served with lettuce, sliced onion, tomato, pickle chips and your choice of cheese
Location

2662 Cornhusker Hwy

Lincoln NE

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
