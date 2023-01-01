Burritos in Brewster
Picos - 239 Underpass Road
239 Underpass Road, Brewster
PICOS BURRITO
$16.00
(Choice of Steak, Ground Beef, Shrimp, Pork, or Veggie) Black Beans, Mexican Rice, Guacamole & Pico De Gallo
CAPE COD FISH 'N' CHIP BURRITO
$19.00
Cape Cod Potato Chip Crusted Cod, French Fries, Pickled Cabbage, Caper Aioli
More about Cafe Alfresco - 1097 Main St.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Cafe Alfresco - 1097 Main St.
1097 Main St, Brewster
Breakfast Burrito
$13.75
Falafel Breakfast Burrito
$13.99
Eggs, house made falafel, arugula, feta, quinoa, smashed avocado, tomato with Caprino’s mild or hot peppers in a white or wheat wrap.
The George Costanza
$14.25
Two eggs, New York pastrami, smashed avocado, breakfast fries, provolone and honey mustard in a white or wheat wrap.