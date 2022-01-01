Go
Toast

Brewster's Bar & Grill

Come in and enjoy!

3595 Canton Road Northeast

No reviews yet

Popular Items

10 Wings$15.50
Served with Celery & Carrots & Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Quesadillas$12.00
A 12-inch tortilla stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned chicken, homemade pico de gallo & sriracha aioli. Served with sour cream & salsa.
(Shaved beef or Shrimp is extra.)
Brewster's Reuben$11.00
Slow-cooked corned beef brisket, 1000 island, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on toasted rye bread.
Brewster Burger$12.00
Bacon & cheddar, lettuce, tomato & onion.
French Fries$3.00
Generous serving of seasoned crinkle-cut fries.
Five & Fries$8.50
Served with Celery & Carrots & Ranch or Blue Cheese.
20 Wings$29.00
Served with Celery & Carrots & Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Starter Sampler$15.00
Smaller portions of our Chicken Fingers, Cheese Quesadillas, Fried Pickles, & Cheese Sticks. Served with sides of honey mustard, salsa, ranch dressing and marinara.
Fried Fish Tacos$12.00
Fried cod, lettuce, pico, cheddar-jack cheese and sriracha aioli. Served with a side of salsa & tortilla chips.
Chicken Finger Basket$8.50
Hand-cut, deep-fried chicken strips served with homemade honey mustard and a side of fries.
See full menu

Location

3595 Canton Road Northeast

Marietta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Access Restaurant Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hudson Grille - Kennesaw

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

7 Tequilas - Canton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Freshest Salad Bar

No reviews yet

Freshest Salad Bar offers customers a totally customizable and healthy salad, wrap, or soup dish, all built just the way you like with the freshest ingredients.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston