Go
Toast

Brewsters Beer Garden

Brewsters Beer Garden is a community gathering place, in downtown Petaluma, CA. We focus on delicious food, created from locally sourced products.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

229 Water St North, Petaluma, CA 94952 • $$

Avg 3.5 (902 reviews)

Popular Items

Whole Rack St. Louis RIbs$40.00
white oak smoked. sweet heat
Cobb Salad$20.00
grilled chicken. romaine. tomato. bacon. avocado. blue cheese. egg. ranch
Farm Burger$18.00
aioli. pickles. onion. romaine. white cheddar
Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
fries
Chicken Sandwich$19.00
romaine. bacon. goat cheddar. aioli
Petaluma Chicken Wings$14.00
franks buffalo. buttermilk ranch
Fries$9.00
garlic aioli
Spiced Rubbed Carrots$14.00
dry rubbed. buttermilk ranch
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

229 Water St North, Petaluma, CA 94952

Petaluma CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Butcher Crown Roadhouse

No reviews yet

Burgers, BBQ, & Beer in the Petaluma countryside.

Beyond The Glory Sports Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Family friendly sports bar & grill with multiple TVs to cheer on your teams!

Ambrosia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Everest Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston