Brewster's

Food - Fun - Spirits

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

8751 W Judge Perez Dr • $

Avg 4.3 (652 reviews)

Popular Items

Baby Burger Dinner$8.29
4 ounce burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo
Chicken Strips Basket$10.29
3 chicken strips paired with one side
-Choose any sauce to dip your strips in!
Brewster Burger Dinner$10.99
10 ounce burger topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo. Choose from one of our delicious bun options: white, wheat, sourdough and jalapeno cheddar.
32 ounce drink - in Brew cup$3.00
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
6 mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$5.99
10oz Hamburger Steak$11.99
10 ounce Hamburger Steak cooked to your liking, topped with grilled onions and brown gravy and paired with one side item.
Yellowfin Tuna$13.99
8 ounce Yellow Fin Tuna cooked to your liking and served with one side, garlic bread and a lemon butter sauce
Boudin Egg Rolls SMALL (4)$4.99
Chicken Grilled Salad$11.99
A fresh salad topped with a 8 ounce chicken breast, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms, bacon bits, croutons, and cheddar cheese.
-Dressing will be served on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Cash-Only
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

8751 W Judge Perez Dr

Chalmette LA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
