Go
Toast

Brew

Local coffee shop, gathering space, and bar.

108 E Front St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Earth & Eggs$9.00
Egg, avocado, greens, pickled onion, pesto, tomato, pepper jack, on an Old Mission Bakery bun.
Farmers Tan$9.00
Egg, sausage, pickled onions, pepper jack, with poblano sauce on an Old Mission Bakery bun.
Dirty Bird$10.00
Orange Juice$3.00
Water
Bagel Sandwich$7.00
Toasted bagel with an egg, cheese, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or veggies.
Toasted Bagel$4.00
Choice of everything or plain bagel, with cream cheese.
Placebo 10oz$16.00
Puppaccino$1.50
Smoothie - Strawberry Banana$8.00
See full menu

Location

108 E Front St

Traverse City MI

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

7 Monks Taproom - TC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Charles and Reid Detroit Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Big Salad

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taproot Cider House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston