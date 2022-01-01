Go
Brewz |n| Dawgz

Craft Beer and Gourmet Hot Dogs
and MORE!
Real Food Cooked to Order...Guilt Free and NO JUNK!
We only use organic/non-gmo ingredients whenever possible!
All of our meats are from real farms that are trusted to provide the best humanely raised/grass-fed meats without any antibiotics, hormones or nitrates/nitrites*
*(except those that are naturally occuring from celery/salt)
24 FL craft beers on draft and '99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall'!

1974 US1 South

Popular Items

DRAG Garden COMBO (VEG)$10.95
Vegan Frank topped w/organic yellow mustard, diced onions, relish, pickles, tomato, jalapenos & a dash of celery salt on a steamed veg bun!
Reuben COMBO
100% Beef steak dog grilled and pressed w/Swiss cheese, organic sauerkraut & house-made datil 1000 Island dressing!
Mac Daddy COMBO
100% Beef steak dog topped w/organic mac & cheese, shredded Irish cheddar, pork belly bacon and chives on a garlic butter toasted bun!
+Growl $pecialty$1.00
BYOD$7.55
Spicy Dragon COMBO
1/4lb Italian Sausage w/organic spicy jack cheese, jalapenos & spicy ranch dressing! -
Inspired by the Mammoglams Dragon Boat Racers supporting Breast Cancer Survivors!
Mac Daddy DAWG$9.55
Baked Pot Friez (L)$9.95
Organic french fries topped w/Irish butter & cheddar cheese, pork belly bacon, sour cream and chives!
'Linar COMBO
100% Beef steak dog topped w/grass-fed ground beef mix, organic spicy mustard, diced onions & House-made slaw on a steamed organic bun!
Onion Ringz (L)$4.25
Hand cut and dipped in House-made beer batter w/side of house-made datil 1000

Location

1974 US1 South

Saint Augustine FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
