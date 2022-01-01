Brewz |n| Dawgz
Craft Beer and Gourmet Hot Dogs
and MORE!
Real Food Cooked to Order...Guilt Free and NO JUNK!
We only use organic/non-gmo ingredients whenever possible!
All of our meats are from real farms that are trusted to provide the best humanely raised/grass-fed meats without any antibiotics, hormones or nitrates/nitrites*
*(except those that are naturally occuring from celery/salt)
24 FL craft beers on draft and '99 Bottles of Beer on the Wall'!
1974 US1 South
Location
Saint Augustine FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
