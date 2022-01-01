Briarcliff Manor restaurants you'll love

Go
Briarcliff Manor restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Briarcliff Manor

Briarcliff Manor's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Scroll right

Must-try Briarcliff Manor restaurants

105-Ten Bar and Grill image

 

105-Ten Bar and Grill

127 Woodside Ave., Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chopped Cobb$13.00
105 Mini Sliders$14.00
Build a Burger$14.00
More about 105-Ten Bar and Grill
Main pic

 

Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant

518 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita Chicken$22.99
Marinated, sizzling strips of chicken mixed w/lightly spiced sautéed mushrooms, onions & mixed peppers. Served w/ guac, pico, sour cream & warm flour tortillas.
Tacos Mexicanos$17.99
Traditional Mexican soft corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef topped with onions, cilantro & tomatillo salsa.
Chimichangas$17.99
Crispy rolled flour tortillas with chicken or beef, Muenster cheese topped with mild sauce, sour cream, & guacamole.
More about Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Dive

1201 Pleasantville Rd, Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna$42.00
black & white sesame crust | red reduction sauce
Garden Green$14.00
cherry tomato | cucumbers | balsamic vinaigrette
Salmon$37.00
crispy skin | truffle cauliflower sauce
More about Dive
Restaurant banner

 

The Patio

1133 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pesto Panini$15.99
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted pepper, fresh mozzarella cheese, eggplant & zucchini
Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs$11.99
with two eggs, home fries and toast
Chicken Gyro Wrap$14.99
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, tzatziki sauce.
More about The Patio

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Briarcliff Manor

Quesadillas

Steak Quesadillas

Map

More near Briarcliff Manor to explore

Mount Kisco

No reviews yet

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Thornwood

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston