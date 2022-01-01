Briarcliff Manor restaurants you'll love
105-Ten Bar and Grill
127 Woodside Ave., Briarcliff Manor
|Popular items
|Chopped Cobb
|$13.00
|105 Mini Sliders
|$14.00
|Build a Burger
|$14.00
Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant
518 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor
|Popular items
|Fajita Chicken
|$22.99
Marinated, sizzling strips of chicken mixed w/lightly spiced sautéed mushrooms, onions & mixed peppers. Served w/ guac, pico, sour cream & warm flour tortillas.
|Tacos Mexicanos
|$17.99
Traditional Mexican soft corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef topped with onions, cilantro & tomatillo salsa.
|Chimichangas
|$17.99
Crispy rolled flour tortillas with chicken or beef, Muenster cheese topped with mild sauce, sour cream, & guacamole.
Dive
1201 Pleasantville Rd, Briarcliff Manor
|Popular items
|Tuna
|$42.00
black & white sesame crust | red reduction sauce
|Garden Green
|$14.00
cherry tomato | cucumbers | balsamic vinaigrette
|Salmon
|$37.00
crispy skin | truffle cauliflower sauce
The Patio
1133 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor
|Popular items
|Pesto Panini
|$15.99
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, roasted pepper, fresh mozzarella cheese, eggplant & zucchini
|Corned Beef Hash & 2 Eggs
|$11.99
with two eggs, home fries and toast
|Chicken Gyro Wrap
|$14.99
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, tzatziki sauce.