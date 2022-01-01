Fajitas in Briarcliff Manor
Briarcliff Manor restaurants that serve fajitas
Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant
518 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor
|Fajita Shrimp
|$26.99
Marinated Sizzling Shrimp mixed w/lightly spiced sautéed mushrooms, onions & mixed peppers. Served w/guac, pico, sour cream & warm flour tortillas.
|Fajita Del Mar
|$29.99
Marinated shrimp, calamari, scallops, red snapper, salmon mixed with lightly spiced sautéed mushrooms, onions, mixed peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & warm flour tortillas.
|Fajita Chicken
|$22.99
Marinated, sizzling strips of chicken mixed w/lightly spiced sautéed mushrooms, onions & mixed peppers. Served w/ guac, pico, sour cream & warm flour tortillas.