Fajitas in Briarcliff Manor

Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant

518 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Shrimp$26.99
Marinated Sizzling Shrimp mixed w/lightly spiced sautéed mushrooms, onions & mixed peppers. Served w/guac, pico, sour cream & warm flour tortillas.
Fajita Del Mar$29.99
Marinated shrimp, calamari, scallops, red snapper, salmon mixed with lightly spiced sautéed mushrooms, onions, mixed peppers. Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream & warm flour tortillas.
Fajita Chicken$22.99
Marinated, sizzling strips of chicken mixed w/lightly spiced sautéed mushrooms, onions & mixed peppers. Served w/ guac, pico, sour cream & warm flour tortillas.
The Patio

1133 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$23.99
Fajita Panini$18.99
Steak, pepper, onions, mushrooms & Muenster cheese
Steak Fajitas$26.99
