Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Briarcliff Manor

Go
Briarcliff Manor restaurants
Toast

Briarcliff Manor restaurants that serve pies

105-Ten Bar and Grill image

 

105-Ten Bar and Grill

127 Woodside Ave., Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
More about 105-Ten Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

The Patio

1133 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie a la mode$8.00
More about The Patio

Browse other tasty dishes in Briarcliff Manor

Spinach Salad

Mexican Burgers

Cheesecake

Quesadillas

French Fries

Grilled Chicken

Egg Benedict

Carrot Cake

Map

More near Briarcliff Manor to explore

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Mount Kisco

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1843 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (606 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (928 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1445 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston