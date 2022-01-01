Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Briarcliff Manor
/
Briarcliff Manor
/
Pies
Briarcliff Manor restaurants that serve pies
105-Ten Bar and Grill
127 Woodside Ave., Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie
$8.00
More about 105-Ten Bar and Grill
The Patio
1133 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Apple Pie a la mode
$8.00
More about The Patio
