Quesadillas in Briarcliff Manor

Briarcliff Manor restaurants that serve quesadillas

105-Ten Bar and Grill image

 

105-Ten Bar and Grill

127 Woodside Ave., Briarcliff Manor

Mini Steak Quesadilla$13.00
Main pic

 

Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant

518 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor

Steak Quesadilla$15.99
Choice of Flour or corn tortilla grilled & filled with Muenster cheese and steak..
Chicken Quesadilla$15.99
Choice of Flour or corn tortilla grilled & filled with Muenster cheese and chicken.
