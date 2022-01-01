Quesadillas in Briarcliff Manor
Briarcliff Manor restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about 105-Ten Bar and Grill
105-Ten Bar and Grill
127 Woodside Ave., Briarcliff Manor
|Mini Steak Quesadilla
|$13.00
More about Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant
Maya Riviera Bar & Restaurant
518 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor
|Steak Quesadilla
|$15.99
Choice of Flour or corn tortilla grilled & filled with Muenster cheese and steak..
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$15.99
Choice of Flour or corn tortilla grilled & filled with Muenster cheese and chicken.