Wedge salad in
Briarcliff Manor
/
Briarcliff Manor
/
Wedge Salad
Briarcliff Manor restaurants that serve wedge salad
105-Ten Bar and Grill
127 Woodside Ave., Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Wedge Salad
$15.00
More about 105-Ten Bar and Grill
The Patio
1133 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad Wedge
$10.99
Add cheese for add'l charge.
More about The Patio
