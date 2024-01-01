Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Briarcliff Manor

Go
Briarcliff Manor restaurants
Toast

Briarcliff Manor restaurants that serve wedge salad

105-Ten Bar and Grill image

 

105-Ten Bar and Grill

127 Woodside Ave., Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$15.00
More about 105-Ten Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

The Patio

1133 Pleasantville Road, Briarcliff Manor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Salad Wedge$10.99
Add cheese for add'l charge.
More about The Patio

Browse other tasty dishes in Briarcliff Manor

Steak Fajitas

Cheeseburgers

Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

Steak Quesadillas

Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Briarcliff Manor to explore

Mount Kisco

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Tarrytown

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Nyack

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Pleasantville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Croton On Hudson

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2593 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1500 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (834 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1293 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1970 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston