Bricco

PIZZA

1 W EXCHANGE ST • $$

Avg 4.2 (952 reviews)

Popular Items

Cajun Chicken$16.00
Blackened Chicken over Spaghettini Pasta with Cajun Cream Sauce, Diced Tomato and Scallions
Chorizo$17.00
Spicy Marinara, Chorizo and Italian Sausages, Mozzarella Cheese and Crispy Prosciutto
Baked Penne$15.00
Penne Pasta Tossed in Pink Sauce with Banana Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Italian Sausage, Topped and Baked with Mozzarella Cheese
Goat Cheese App$8.00
Goat Cheese Mixed with Spicy Marinara and Served with Crispy Pita Chips for Dipping
Calamari$10.00
Crispy Breaded Calamari with Roasted Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Chorizo and Creamy Parmesan Sauce
Risotto Balls$8.00
Hand Breaded Mozzarella Risotto Balls Served with House Marinara
Brussels App$7.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Creamy Parmesan Sauce
Southwest Salmon Wrap$13.00
Blackened Salmon in a Sundried Tomato Wrap with Mixed Greens, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette, Cheddar Cheese, House Guacamole, Corn Pepper Black Bean Relish and Tortilla Strips
Fettuccine$12.00
Fettuccine Tossed with Your Choice of House Marinara or Alfredo with the Option to Add a Protein
Tenderloin Sliders$16.00
Two 3oz Filet Medallions on Mini Brioche Buns with Herbed Cream Cheese and Spicy Onion Straws
Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1 W EXCHANGE ST

Akron OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
