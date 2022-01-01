Bricco
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA
1 W EXCHANGE ST • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1 W EXCHANGE ST
Akron OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Twisted Tomato Pizzeria - Akron
Welcome to our Downtown Akron location!
Serving all types of Italian dishes but this location is packed with a 36 tap beer wall!
Come on down and enjoy your favorite Beer, Wine, Seltzer, Cider, and Nitro
EL PATRON TEQUILERIA
Akron's Premiere Tequila Lounge
Funny Noodle
Funny Noodle, Akron Ohio
Lock 3 Park
Come in and enjoy!