Bricco

210 S Depeyster st

Popular Items

Goat Cheese & Marinara$8.50
spicy marinara, crispy pita
Full Greek$12.00
Mixed Greens and Arugula tossed in Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette with Red Onions, Pepperoncinis, Kalamata Olives, and Feta Cheese
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$8.50
parmesan ailoi
Full Wedge$12.00
iceberg, bacon, hard boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese, roasted garlic white french dressing (GF)
Risotto Balls$8.50
mozzarella, marinara
Baked Penne$17.00
italian sausage, caramelized onions, banana peppers, mozzarella, pink sauce
Chicken Parmesan$18.00
hand breaded, spaghettini, roasted tomatoes, basil, mozzarella, marinara
Spicy Cajun Chicken Pasta$18.00
blackened, spaghettini, scallions, diced tomatoes, cajun cream sauce
Half Caesar$6.00
Kent Jam Burger$15.00
bacon jam, havarti cheese, tomato, arugula, brioche bun
Location

Kent OH

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
