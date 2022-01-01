Bricco
Come in and enjoy!
210 S Depeyster st
Popular Items
Location
210 S Depeyster st
Kent OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tree City Coffee & Pastry
Branch Out. Drink Local.
GRAZERS Restaurant
GRAZERS updated HOURS are 11am until 5 pm - Monday thru Saturday - Closed Sundays
Over Easy at the Depot
Come in and enjoy!
Venice Cafe
Come in and enjoy!