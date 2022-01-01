Go
Toast

Bricco Pizza a taglio romana

Come on in and enjoy!

111 S Independence Mall E

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classico Slice$4.17
Mozzarella , Tomato sauce
See full menu

Location

111 S Independence Mall E

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Umami Izakaya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Kick Axe Throwing - Philly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

CookNSolo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston