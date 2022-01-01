Bricco
Come in and enjoy!
1841 Merriman Rd
Popular Items
Location
1841 Merriman Rd
Akron OH
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Valley Cafe
Best known for our made from scratch food, friendly service and a community focused approach to business. Well seasoned, fresh food is here for you breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
The Basement in the Valley
Come on in and enjoy!
Pizza BOGO- Akron
Pizza and Chicken take out
Pavona's Pizza Joint
Come on in and enjoy!