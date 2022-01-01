Go
Bricco

Come in and enjoy!

1841 Merriman Rd



Popular Items

SPICY CHICKEN WRAP$13.00
grilled or crispy, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, buffalo sauce, peppercorn ranch, sun-dried tomato tortilla
WEDGE FULL$12.00
iceberg, bacon, hard boiled eggs, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese, roasted garlic white french dressing
CAESAR FULL$10.00
romaine, croutons, parmesan, cracked pepper caesar dressing
WEDGE 1/2$7.00
BRUSSELS APP$8.50
parmesan aioli
GOAT CHEESE$8.50
spicy marinara, crispy pita
PRETZEL BITES$8.00
queso dip
Pub Classic*$10.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, brioche bun
FISH & CHIPS$17.00
cajun fries, old bay tartar, coleslaw
BUFFALO WONTONS$8.50
house made, peppercorn ranch
Location

1841 Merriman Rd

Akron OH

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

