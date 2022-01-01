Go
Bricco Trattoria

Live & Eat Well Always!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

124 Hebron Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (2709 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Parmigiano$26.00
fresh mozzarella, house made cavatelli pasta & Aunt Josie's sauce
My Aunt Josie's Meatballs$14.00
stracciatella, breadcrumbs & EVO (3 in an order)
Margherita Pizza$16.00
organic tomatoes, Fior Di Latte mozzarella & basil
Boston Bibb$12.00
red onion, cucumber, sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, gorgonzola, & lemon vinaigrette
Our Housemade Ricotta (To Share)$12.00
local honey, sea salt & grilled pugliese bread
Toscano Salad$13.00
bocconcini mozzarella, olives, tomatoes, roasted peppers, green beans, polenta croutons & balsamic vinaigrette
Penne Alla Vodka$20.00
sundried tomatoes, basil, cream & Grana Padano
Honey Mustard Glazed Salmon$29.00
golden potato puree, braised broccolini & lemon butter sauce
Artichokes$11.00
crushed hazelnuts, parmigiano & lemon vinaigrette
Kale$12.00
bacon, goat cheese, red onion, tomatoes, garlic croutons, rosemary & goat cheese vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

124 Hebron Ave

Glastonbury CT

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

